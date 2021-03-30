Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Rises By 170.2%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 204,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of GVP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 2,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.