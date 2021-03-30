Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Declines By 30.5%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GALXF stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Galaxy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GALXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.