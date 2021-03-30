Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Drops By 38.6%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Evogene by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 73,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Evogene by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 66,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 22,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,170. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

