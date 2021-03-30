Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 38.9%

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,476.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electric Power Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $$16.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.