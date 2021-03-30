Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases By 163.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 166,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

