Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Decreases By 60.7%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE EFL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 429,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,899. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

