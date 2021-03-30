Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Expands By 82.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DYFSF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

