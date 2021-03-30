Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 62.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTEGY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 307,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,371. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $20.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

