Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Increases By 250.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.29. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

