Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Drops By 67.5%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

