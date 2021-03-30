Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Increases By 79.5%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CADMF stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

