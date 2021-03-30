Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Expands By 159.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Charlie’s stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,297,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,929,449. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.