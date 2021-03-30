Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Drops By 44.9%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. CardioGenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

