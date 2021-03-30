Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Drops By 44.9%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. CardioGenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
CardioGenics Company Profile
