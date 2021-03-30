Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Grows By 66.7%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Canterbury Park has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

