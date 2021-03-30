Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Grows By 66.7%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Canterbury Park has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.
Canterbury Park Company Profile
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.