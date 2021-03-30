Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Declines By 35.5%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

BKNIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

