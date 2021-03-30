Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Declines By 35.5%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
