Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Grows By 151.9%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the February 28th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

