Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 35.2%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

APM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

