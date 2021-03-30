Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Decreases By 54.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATBPF has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

