Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Drops By 52.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $143.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $151.35.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
