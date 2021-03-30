Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Drops By 52.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $143.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.