Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Expands By 150.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

