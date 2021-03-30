Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 28th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVRGF. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

