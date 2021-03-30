Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 28th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVRGF. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

