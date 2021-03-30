SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 23,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. Equities research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

