Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16. Seer has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $86.55.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.
