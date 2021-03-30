Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16. Seer has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Get Seer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018 in the last 90 days.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.