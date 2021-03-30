Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.64. 474,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,955. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.64.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,082.32.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

