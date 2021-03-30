SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $168.46

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.46 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 131,387 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53.

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

