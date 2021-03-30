SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.80), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SCYX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

