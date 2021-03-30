Scotiabank Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $20.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Savaria stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

