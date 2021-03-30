Science Applications International Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.