SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 1.1%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

