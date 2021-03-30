Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

