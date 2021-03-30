Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,680. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.