Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

