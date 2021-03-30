Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Trimmed by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. 8,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.60. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.