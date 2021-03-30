Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 209.9% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,575,606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SANP stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.