Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 28,015 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $856,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $809.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $847.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.67. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.17 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

