Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,721 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $65,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $687.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.69 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

