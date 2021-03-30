Sands Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Billion Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,018,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,663,858 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 9.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SEA worth $4,780,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.