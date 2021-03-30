Sands Capital Management LLC Has $115.17 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $115,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,453,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,111,000 after buying an additional 162,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

