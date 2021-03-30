Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,280,141 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alibaba Group worth $1,246,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.37.

BABA stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

