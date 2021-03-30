Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 3.27% of Abiomed worth $479,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.25.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.14 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

