Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 393,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASS. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.42. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

