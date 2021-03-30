Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192,834 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

