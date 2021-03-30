Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.79. The company had a trading volume of 246,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $276.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

