Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 29,046 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in KB Home by 119.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

KBH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 16,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.