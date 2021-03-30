Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 707 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock worth $83,153,501 over the last quarter.

PINS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,994. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

