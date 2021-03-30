Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8,558.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Saia by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Saia by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

Shares of SAIA opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average is $176.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

