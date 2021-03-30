Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €115.25 ($135.59) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €108.57. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.