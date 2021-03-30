SafeCoin Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $10.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,888.75 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00307920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00369276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00684064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00101027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002112 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

