Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 106.8% in March

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SFET traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,725. The company has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

