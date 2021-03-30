S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

